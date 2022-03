The PTRA084858NF is a packaged, asymmetric 48 VDC Doherty power amplifier designed for use in cellular applications from 730 to 960 MHz. It delivers gain of 19.5 dB with drain efficiency of 52% and can handle a VSWR of 10:1 without damage, ACPR is -36 dBc, and output peak-to- average ratio at 0.01 CCDF is 7.4 dB.

