The MAMX-011088-DIE is a passive double-balanced mixer MMIC that has an IF bandwidth of DC to 20 GHz, 8 dB of conversion loss, requires LO drive of +15 dBm, and has IIP3 of 20 dBm and LO-to-RF isolation of 35 dB. It is housed in a 1.3 x 1.0 mm chip-style package and is designed for use in instruments, radar, and microwave radios.

