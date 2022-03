New GaN RF power devices include MMICs covering 2 to 18 GHz, 12 to 20 GHz, and 12 to 20 GHz with 3 dB compression point, as well as bare die and packaged GaN MMIC amplifiers for S- and X-band with up to 60% power-added efficiency, and discrete HEMT devices covering DC to 14 GHz with P3dB RF output power up to 100 W and maximum efficiency of 70%.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

(1)

print