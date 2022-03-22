GaN X-band Radar Amplifier

The BHCDP9289878-4000 is a GaN RF power amplifier that delivers 4 kW with the pulse width of 40 µs and duty cycle of 10% between 9.2 and 9.7 GHz and is designed for replacing TWT amplifiers in ground or surface X-band radar applications. It operates in Class AB with an instantaneous bandwidth of 500 MHz, delivers gain of 66 dB, has input and output VSWR of less than 1.5:1, and harmonic rejection is -60 dBc. It meets military specifications for shock and vibration, altitude up to 10,000 ft., and has an MTBF of more than 27,000 hours.

COMTECH PST

(1)

print