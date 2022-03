The LM-0518-10-1W-SHS-M-1218 limiter operates from 12 to 18 GHz and handles 100 W peak with a pulse width of 1 µs. Insertion loss is 1.5 dB, VSWR is 2:1 or less, and leakage is typically 10 dBm. The unit is housed in an enclosure measuring 1 x 1 x 0.4 in.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

