The model C8060-102 is a 20 dB bidirectional coupler that operates between 200 to 6000 MHz with a maximum power handling of 200 W CW. The coupler is well suited for both military and commercial applications as well as laboratory environments in which one coupler can meet multiple testing requirements. It operates over a temperature range of -55°C to +85°C, measures 4.8 x 0.88 x 0.5 in. and is available with SMA female connectors.

WERLATONE

(9)