The HPQD™ and MPQD™ connectors are quick-disconnect types designed for environments with high power-handling capability. The connectors are well suited for RF generators, matching networks, industrial lasers, EMI and EMC test chambers as well as industrial heating and cooking. They operate over a frequency range of DC to 1 GHz. Tool-free installation and maintenance help minimize errors.

