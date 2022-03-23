These thin-film filters are designed to operate from 1 to 26 GHz with a bandwidth of 1% to 60%,are fabricated on industry-standard substrates such as alumina and titanate, and are housed in a package with a profile of less than 0.07 in. The center frequency is 22 GHz, 3 dB bandwidth is at least 7.3 GHz, insertion loss is 3 dB or less over the passband, and return loss is at least 12 dB over the passband. Rejection between 1 and 16.25 GHz and 28.4 to 33 GHz is at least 40 dBc. It operates over a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and has an SMT package configuration.

NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL

