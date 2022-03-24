The Model 151-045-002 is a 50 ohm, 2-way Wilkinson power divider that has typical isolation of 20 dB and operates between 500 to 5000 MHz with an average power rating of 5 W, amplitude tracking of ± 0.6 dB or less, phase tracking is lesser 7° maximum, and VSWR is 1.50:1 maximum. The power divider can operate over a temperature range of -55° C to +85° C and RF connectors are SMA female. BNC, Type N, and TNC connectors are also available.

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

(0)