The SMP0603 family of ceramic core chip inductors for power applications includes inductance values from 1.8 nH to 27 nH, DCR ohms from 0.01 to 0.04, and a current rating from 1752 3400 mA DC. They meet a total mass loss outgassing requirement of 1% or less when tested in accordance with ASTM E595.

GOWANDA ELECTRONICS

