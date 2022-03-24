Digital 800G Optical Test Portfolio

Keysight has expanded its 800G optical transceiver test portfolio to support 100 Gb/s data rates with the N4373 lightwave component analyzer, N1077B 64-gigabaud multimode optical clock recovery solution, and A400GE-QDD and G800GE layer 1 multiport test solutions. Each one is designed to meet the needs of data centers that require extremely high data rates because of the increase in videoconferencing, streaming, and digital entertainment. The new solutions support multimode interfaces that are critical for efficient data center infrastructure.

