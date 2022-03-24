  1. Home
  2. On The Market
  3. Digital 800G Optical Test Portfolio
On The Market
0

Digital 800G Optical Test Portfolio

Digital 800G Optical Test Portfolio
0
0

Keysight has expanded its 800G optical transceiver test portfolio to support 100 Gb/s data rates with the N4373 lightwave component analyzer, N1077B 64-gigabaud multimode optical clock recovery solution, and A400GE-QDD and G800GE layer 1 multiport test solutions. Each one is designed to meet the needs of data centers that require extremely high data rates because of the increase in videoconferencing, streaming, and digital entertainment. The new solutions support multimode interfaces that are critical for efficient data center infrastructure.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

(0)

print

Related posts:

  1. Optical-to-Electrical Converter
  2. Test Cases for Verifying 5G NR Devices
  3. Open RAN Solution Portfolio
  4. Automotive Software Applications
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Oct-2020-035

Optical-to-Electrical Converter

mpdigest 0
Jan2021-16

Test Cases for Verifying 5G NR Devices

mpdigest 0
Mar2021-11

Open RAN Solution Portfolio

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2022 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video