The model PD5-1G18G-10DB-4WAY is a four-way power divider that operates over a frequency of 4.4 to 18 GHz with insertion loss of 10 dB ±2 dB and a 1.0 to 4.4 GHz frequency RFout with insertion loss of 12 dB. Typical VSWR is 2:1 and typical isolation is 20 dB. It is enclosed in a housing that measures 2.83 x 1.2 x 0.2 in. and has SMPM male connectors.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(0)