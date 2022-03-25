10-bit Programmable Pin-Diode Attenuator

The model DTA-0R5G18G-60-CD-4 is a non-reflective, 10-bit programmable 10 dB pin diode attenuator with step resolution as low as 0.06 dB from 0.5 to 18 GHz. Insertion loss is no more than 4.8 dB, attenuation flatness is ±1 dB, attenuation accuracy is ±1 dB, and switching time is 1 µs or less. The attenuator has a slim housing, measuring 1.8 x 2 x 0.4 in. and uses SMA female connectors and a 15-pin Micro-D female control connector.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

