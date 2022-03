The model QH8922 surface mount hybrid coupler operates between 150 and 2000 MHz with very low insertion loss of 0.7 dB or less. It is rated 100 W CW, and the bonded design is suited for applications requiring a very small form factor and very high repeatability. It measures only 1.47 x 1.13 x 0.16″. and is designed for both commercial and military applications. Operating temperature is -55° C to +85° C.

WERLATONE

