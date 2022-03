NXP’s latest Airfast® power amplifier modules cover the 2.6 GHz, 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz, and 4 GHz bands with RF outputs of +38 dBm average RF output power. The integrated power modules feature in-package Doherty, fully-matched 50 ohm inputs and outputs, and multiple gain stages in a small footprint, which makes them well suited for scaling mMIMO 5G configurations up to 64T64R.

