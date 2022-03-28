MegaPhase Appoints New Chief Engineer

MegaPhase has appointed Mark Schreiner as Chief Engineer. In this position, Mark will oversee all aspects of R&D, product improvement, and sustainment efforts.

Mark joins MegaPhase with over 30 years’ experience in RF and Microwave technology. He has held past positions as a test and design engineer at Lockheed Martin Space, Finisar, and Lucent Technologies. Mark’s most recent position was Engineering Manager at API Technologies. He holds a BSEE from Michigan Technical University, and an MSEE from Villanova University.

“With Mark’s industry experience and career accomplishments, we look forward to moving our design efforts to the next level, especially products for aerospace, defense, and space,” states CEO Bill Pote.

About MegaPhase

Founded in 1998, MegaPhase is a leader in the design and manufacture of RF and microwave cable assemblies and passive components from DC to 110 GHz. The Company offers a wide range of products serving commercial telecom and Military markets, including airborne, ground, sea, and space programs. For more information visit www.megaphase.com.

