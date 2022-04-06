KYOCERA AVX Releases an Interactive Modeling and Validation Tool for IoT Devices

The IoT Solution Optimizer, powered by Deutsche Telekom IoT, is a comprehensive, all-in-one design platform that allows customers to quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively model and validate IoT devices equipped with KYOCERA AVX antennas. To learn more, register for the April 28 webinar hosted by both companies.

KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has released an interactive digital twin design tool for battery-powered, 5G and Massive IoT solutions. Powered by Deutsche Telekom IoT and offered in partnership with KYOCERA AVX, the IoT Solution Optimizer provides customers with a comprehensive, all-in-one design platform that allows them to quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively model and validate NarrowBand IoT and LTE-M devices equipped with KYOCERA AVX antennas and optimized for high-reliability IoT applications in the commercial, industrial, telecom, datacom, medical, automotive, transportation, and consumer electronics markets.

The IoT Solution Optimizer accelerates proof-of-concept and testing cycles, saving developers and service providers both time and money and enabling them to meet pressing market demands. Available under several different licensing options, the intuitive online tool provides enterprises with a step-by-step guide to configure and virtually test unlimited IoT device and deployment configurations, allowing them to quickly compose their design, benchmark hundreds of components and devices from the IoT industry, and optimize their application’s battery life in mere minutes. Customers can also evaluate existing KYOCERA AVX antenna products, identify optimum antenna placement locations for maximum performance, or define custom specifications to meet requirements that aren’t satisfied by standard solutions. Furthermore, enterprises can assess the impact of various deployment conditions, mobile operator network feature configurations across the globe, and different clouds and application protocols.

“Unlike traditional simulation tools, our IoT Solution Optimizer allows customers to evaluate and test their IoT device designs using virtual models of readily available components including wireless communication modules, batteries, and antennas while also taking the size of the device and the defining the behavior of the use case into account. This helps customers quickly identify and sufficiently account for any risks and ensures a proper integration in just minutes instead of days or weeks, which can make an enormous difference in terms of time-to-market,” said Carmen Redondo, Director, Global Marketing Antennas, KYOCERA AVX.

“The IoT Solution Optimizer connects enterprises to Deutsche Telekom IoT’s global ecosystem of industry-leading hardware and service partners,” said Miguel Rodriguez, Senior Manager, IoT Device Verification and Engineering, Deutsche Telekom IoT. “The cloud-based planning tool digitalizes IoT productization, integrates a growing catalog of components and devices, and enables businesses to optimize their IoT solutions for a superior business case. We are pleased to partner with KYOCERA AVX and add their wide portfolio of antennas to the product shelf.”

The IoT Solution Optimizer allows customers to simulate the performance of its NB-IoT and LTE-M antennas, helping companies visualize how antenna placement translates coverage performance and the latter’s impact on battery life. Customers can also use this tool to request custom KYOCERA AVX antennas. Ideal applications that can be designed include smart home and city solutions, smart grid and lighting systems, smart meters, fleet and asset tracking solutions, building monitoring and construction equipment, agricultural sensors, security systems, medical devices, payment and retail terminals, and consumer electronics devices.

“The IoT Solution Optimizer is the result of two years of close collaboration with our strategic partner Deutsche Telekom IoT, and we are both proud of the wide-ranging capabilities it offers and the impactful benefits it provides for an ever-growing number of engineers engaged in developing IoT designs,” said Redondo. “The IoT Solution Optimizer is a comprehensive, intuitive, and interactive online tool that allows customers to model, test, and validate their IoT designs with just a few clicks, and enables them to quickly and cost-effectively choose the best full-chain components at the beginning of their design cycle, hastening their time-to-market and potentially even improving their profitability. In addition, its partner license option invites suppliers to integrate their proprietary products and testing data into the tool to further enhance its utility.”

The IoT Solution Optimizer is available to KYOCERA AVX customers as a licensed tool with three different subscription options. The test license from Deutsche Telekom IoT allows customers to create an unlimited number of projects as part of a free, three-month trial that provides full access to the tool. The renewable customer license is ideally suited for customers who already have several design ideas or builds in progress and need access for at least 12 months. The partner license allows customers to integrate their devices onto the shelf for a global promotion, as well as leverage own-brand white labeling and a six-hour training on the tool.

The IoT Solution Optimizer is currently live on the KYOCERA AVX website, and KYOCERA AVX and Deutsche Telekom IoT invite customers and distributors to join them for a jointly hosted webinar introduction to the innovative IoT design platform on April 28, 2022, from 11:00am – 12:00pm EDT.

The IoT Solution Optimizer is currently live on the KYOCERA AVX website, and KYOCERA AVX and Deutsche Telekom IoT invite customers and distributors to join them for a jointly hosted webinar introduction to the innovative IoT design platform on April 28, 2022, from 11:00am – 12:00pm EDT.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

