RFMW Announces Global Distribution Agreement with ED2 Corporation

RFMW today announced a global distribution agreement with ED2 Corporation of Tucson, Arizona. Under the agreement, RFMW becomes a franchised distributor for worldwide marketing and sales of ED2 Corporation products including RF antennas, filters, and new glass-based components and modules. RFMW is a specialized distributor providing customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as specialized component-engineering support.

“The exponential growth of ED2 around the world requires a channel partner who recognizes the value of demand-creation, as well as global marketing, sales and logistical support,” said Sergio Cardona, Chief Executive Officer at ED2 Corporation. “We’re bringing differentiated technology to the marketplace and RFMW is the perfect partner for us. Their depth of knowledge and broad customer base is exactly what we were looking for.”

According to Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President of RFMW, “RFMW continually looks for innovative and leading-edge technology to support our worldwide customer base. ED2 products fit perfectly into our existing focus on 5G design support and specifically, mmWave designs. A formal agreement expands RFMW’s broadband offering with unique component and module solutions. These ED2 products provide RFMW’s industry leading technical sales and global logistics team with the latest technology for improved system designs in the rapidly growing communications market.”

About ED2 Corporation

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, ED2 is an emerging technology company comprised of a core group of scientists and Engineers with a long history in solving mmWave challenges in a variety of contexts. The team came together and began focusing on 5G in 2018, with the intent to deliver 5G products and solutions into the commercial cellular space, initially focusing on mmWave solutions​.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.ed2corp.com

About RFMW

RFMW, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF and microwave components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF/microwave expertise. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment.

To learn more about RFMW, visit their website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.

