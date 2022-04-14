Narda-Miteq Appoints Sales and Marketing Vice President

Narda-MITEQ, a recognized leader in the RF and microwave industry, announced today that Paul Skolnick has joined the company as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Prior to joining Narda-MITEQ, Mr. Skolnick was Director, Business Development – International Market, for Smiths Interconnect, Inc. Before that he was Vice President, Sales, for UST-Aldetec Group, where he focused on sales channel development, orders growth and activity related to mergers/acquisitions. Mr. Skolnick brings more than 35 years of experience in RF and microwave component and subsystem solutions for such companies as Merrimac Industries, Inc. and Crane Aerospace and Electronics, serving the radar, EW and SATCOM markets.



In making the announcement, Narda-MITEQ Chief Executive Officer Bob Tavares said, “A top priority for Narda-MITEQ is the strengthening of our leadership team to enable us to better meet market demands and drive our strategic plan for continued growth. Paul Skolnick brings extensive sales and marketing experience, both domestic and international, as well as decades serving our current and prospective customers. We welcome his seasoned perspective on our markets and customer requirements.”



Mr. Skolnick holds B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University.

(7)

print