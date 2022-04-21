  1. Home
Broadband Coaxial Terminations
The Model T5MV is a ruggedized, 50 ohm coaxial termination that operates between DC and 67 GHz. It has a maximum VSWR of 1.2:1 between DC and 40 GHz and 1.43:1 between 40 and 67 GHz. Its power handling capability is rated at 5 mW and the device’s operating temperature range is -85° C to+125° C. It measures 0.82 in. long by 0.36 in. diameter and uses a 1.85 mm male connector. Microwave terminations are precise loads that are required in measurement and calibration systems. The termination can be used for terminating unused ports, isolated ports of hybrids and combiners, and to protect devices from signal reflections. Its broad operating bandwidth allows it to serve test and measurement and any other application that requires an elevated level of precision to achieve its results.

KRYTAR

