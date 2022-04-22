43.5 GHz Remote Spectrum Monitor

The MS27201 is a remote spectrum monitor that covers up to 43.5 GHz and is designed to support new satellite downlink bands. Models in this series include 9 GHz and 20 GHz versions as well. The instrument has a measurement bandwidth of 110 MHz, displayed average noise level is -164 dBm, and third-order intercept point is +20 dBm. It uses a standard PC-based interface used by Anritsu spectrum analyzers that allows users to control multiple instruments and view spectrum from a single location. It can also interface with the company’s MX280001A Vision software that includes trace capture and data storage features and includes an I/Q capture feature that allows detailed off-line post-processing on signals of interest.

ANRITSU

(8)