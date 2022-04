The PMIX-4D4G7D8G-1G4DG-12V downconverter module operates from 4.4 to 7.8 GHz. Its typical gain is 3 dB, max VSWR is 6.5:1, and maximum RF input power is -15 dBm. The downconverter has an LO input of 8.8 GHz with an input power of +18 dBm and IF output ranges from 1 to 4.4 GHz.

