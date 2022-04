The CMX90G301 from CML Microcircuits is a low-power, 50 ohm cascadable GaAs pHEMT MMIC gain block that operates between 1.4 and 7.1 GHz. It provides 1 dB of positive gain slope, eliminates the need for equalization, and compensates for increasing system losses with frequency. RF ports are matched to 50 ohms with DC blocking capacitors, and an active bias circuit allows the device to operate between 2.7 and 5 VDC with current drain of 20 mA.

