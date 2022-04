The C2630 40 dB dual directional coupler operates between 0.01 to 1000 MHz and is rated at 100 W CW. It has less than 0.6 dB of insertion loss and directivity is greater than 20 dB. The coupler is designed to be Mismatch Intolerant® and will operate continuously at rated power into a full mismatch.

WERLATONE

(6)