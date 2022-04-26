  1. Home
LMR® Cable Tool Kit
This tool kit includes all the tools required for LMR-195, LMR-200, and LMR-240 coaxial cable installations. The CT-240/200/195/100 is a crimp tool for X Series connectors, the CST-195/200 is a prep tool for the LMR-195 and LMR-200 X Series connectors, the CST-240A is a prep tool for the LMR-240 Series cables, and the CCT-03 is a cable-cutting tool for the LMR-100 through LMR-600 cables. The company’s LMR system includes rugged, low-loss cables designed to make connector installation extremely easy.

TIMES MICROWAVE SYSTEMS

tags:
