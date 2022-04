The GRF3012 and GRF3016 are gain blocks designed for applications such as instrumentation, backhaul, and general-purpose amplification. Their frequency capability is near DC to 12 GHz, and at 5 GHz the GRF3012 draws 22 mA while delivering 11 dB of gain, 18 dBm of OIP3 linearity, a compression level of 5 dBm, and a noise figure of 5 dB.

