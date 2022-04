This family of broadband capacitors and resistors have similar case sizes and footprints and operate up to 67 GHz with insertion loss of less than 1 dB. The 01005BB104 100 nF ceramic capacitor complements the 1209 resistor and the 0201BB104KW160 ceramic capacitor complements the R35-2010BB50R00FR1QE resistor.

PASSIVE PLUS, INC.

