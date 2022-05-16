Anritsu Expands Presence in Americas with Opening of Northeast Sales, Service and Marketing Office   

Anritsu Company announces that is has expanded its presence in the Americas with the opening of a regional office in New Jersey. The East Coast office will supplement other Anritsu regional offices in Texas and California, allowing Anritsu to optimally address the convergence in the telecommunications ecosystem underway to expand emerging 5G enterprise use cases.

Located in Bernards Township, New Jersey, the new facility is closer to strategic customers and partners. Anritsu staff will conduct sales, support, product marketing and planning, and business development at the office. The facility will help Anritsu best serve all its customers, including mobile operators and hyperscalers. Anritsu solutions are used to verify chipsets, user equipment, and systems used in all 5G use cases, such as automotive, Open RAN (O-RAN), and high-speed data centers.

“Anritsu is committed to providing its customers with complete solutions to address their total testing needs. Verifying products used in emerging 5G use cases requires more than instruments. Opening our New Jersey facility allows us to offer customers the sales support, service, collaboration, and consultation to help them efficiently design, manufacture, and deploy complex UE and systems used in today’s 5G networks,” said Robert E. Johnson, Anritsu Company General Manager and Vice President.

Anritsu offers a wide range of 5G measurement solutions and products for all stages of the wireless ecosystem, including R&D, design, manufacturing, and installation and maintenance. These solutions support Frequency Range 1 (FR1) sub-6 GHz and Frequency Range 2 (FR2) millimeter wave (mmWave), ultra-wideband RF and protocol tests, Over-the-Air (OTA) measurements, and conformance and carrier acceptance tests.

