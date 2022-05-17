Ultraseal International Expands its North American Presence with Baron Industries Acquisition

Ultraseal International, the global leader in porosity sealing, has acquired a well-respected and highly experienced impregnation service business as part of its strategic plan to expand its geographical presence in North America.

Based in Madison Heights, Michigan, and with a facility in Tennessee, Baron Industries provides vacuum impregnation services of castings, powder metal and electrical components to a loyal base of OEM customers.

With the North American impregnation market highly reliant on the use of impregnation service centres, many customers choose to outsource impregnation rather than investing in equipment themselves.

Ultraseal has been serving the North American market for over 40 years, promoting equipment, chemicals, and several independent service centres when potential customers had the need to outsource their operations.

Gary Lloyd, Managing Director, at Ultraseal International said: “Given that Baron is extremely well established in North America, we are confident that this acquisition will provide many great opportunities for both companies. It also provides Ultraseal with an accelerated entry into the North American impregnation service industry.

“Local involvement within service centres globally has helped Ultraseal to support customers wherever they need impregnation. It’s hoped that Ultraseal’s presence will increase knowledge of our customer’s needs and strategic plans and allow Ultraseal to support these plans and help our customers develop and grow.

“This acquisition will also help promote the awareness of the Ultraseal brand to customers who are not currently looking for in-house impregnation solutions and at the same time help us to broaden our offerings and service capabilities in the region.”

As well as creating a strong brand awareness, the acquisition also aims to help Baron enhance its market share through its affiliation with the global market leader in porosity sealing.

To find out more about Ultraseal and Quaker Houghton’s die casting solutions, please visit https://www.ultraseal-impregnation.com and https://diecastiq.quakerhoughton.com

About Ultraseal International

Ultraseal International, a Quaker Houghton company, is the global leader in sealing porosity in die-cast, sintered and electrical components. From the development and manufacture of best-in-class sealants and impregnation systems, through to a global network of service centres and the provision of fully managed on-site facilities, Ultraseal’s offer is focused on meeting its customers’ porosity sealing challenges.

For more about Ultraseal International, please visit www.ultraseal-impregnation.com

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world’s most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services.

With approximately 4,200 employees, including chemists, engineers, and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit www.quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

