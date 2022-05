The Model PDW07691 2-way 3 dB Wilkinson power divider operates from 18 to 20 GHz and incorporates low-loss, high-permittivity ceramics that allow dimensions to be miniaturized while delivering temperature-stable performance. Integrated thin-film resistors improve phase and amplitude balance as well. The use of a power divider is a better option than discrete resistor integration in a soft board material.

KNOWLES PRECISION DEVICES

