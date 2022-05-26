40 W GaN Power Amplifier

Designed for multi-function, radar, SATCOM and EW system design operating from C- through Ku-bands, this new SSPA offers SWaP solutions for many applications, including EW jammers and multi-band mobile SATCOM terminals. CTT’s new model AGX/180-4656 covers 3 to 18 GHz with 40 W of CW power output. The compact size of 5.16 in. (L) x 4.90 in. (W) x 0.28 in. (H) offers RF/microwave designers an excellent choice for SWaP solutions in many applications, including EW jammers, and for transmit power in multi-band mobile SATCOM terminals.

