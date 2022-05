The Model HPF-41-5 is a waveguide high-pass filter that has a sharp cut-off near the passband and wlil pass the entire U-band spectrum down to 41.5 GHz. Its insertion loss is 1.5 dB typical between 41.5 and 42.5 GHz, the reject band is less than 40 GHz, and rejection is 40 dB.

