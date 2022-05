The Model ARF1009Q5 is a 10-W RF power amplifier in 5×5 mm2 QFN package for X-band applications including phased arrays, telecommunications, and test and measurement systems. It has 30 dB of gain with 40 to 45% power-added efficiency and is pre-matched to 50 ohms with ESD protection to simplify handling and assembly. The amplifier accommodates both CW and pulsed operation.

ALTUM RF

