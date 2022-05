The REMC26G40GD benchtop EMC amplifier from RF Lambda delivers a CW RF output power up to 45 dBm with 50 dB of gain. The unit is conservatively rated and designed for applications such as test and measurement, defense systems, and wireless infrastructure. The amplifier operates from either 120 VAC or 240 VAC and has automatic calibration and gain control as well as protection from over-current, temperature, and reverse power.

