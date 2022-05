The Cerus family of GaAs HEMT RF power amplifiers now include models that cover 71 to 76 GHz and 81 to 86 GHz with saturated RF output power of more than +36 dBm and P1dB output +31 dBm. It offers transmit power control range of 10 dB and small-signal gain of 24 dB, with an OiP3 of +39.5 dBm at an output power of +29 dBm. The device measures 40 x 40 x 47 mm and weighs 160 g.

