The QPD1028 is a discrete GaN-on SiC HEMT that delivers P 3dB RF output power of 750 W from 1.2 to 1.4 GHz with CW or pulsed signals. Linear gain is 19.8 dB, drain efficiency is 67.3%, and operating voltage is 65 V. Internal input matching is provided and the device is housed in an air-cavity package.

