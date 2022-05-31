An online pair of simulation events explores the benefits of multiphysics simulation for biomedical design.

COMSOL, the maker of the COMSOL Multiphysics® simulation software, is announcing COMSOL Day: Biomedical Technologies to be held online, twice, on June 2 and June 9. On both days, the event will focus on simulation applications in medical technology, life sciences, and medical device design. In a series of technical presentations, attendees will see how COMSOL Multiphysics® is being used to design biomedical devices and understand the underlying physical phenomena of these devices. Keynote speakers from L’Institut Jean Lamour (IJL), Abbott, and the University of Maryland School of Medicine will discuss the use of multiphysics simulation for device design, applications in neurostimulation, and the development of thermal therapy for brain cancer, respectively. At the June 2 event, there will also be a panel discussion on material data and its importance to biomedical simulation applications.

In addition, there will be seven COMSOL presentations at each event:

Trends in Biomedical Technologies

Blood Pump Validation

Electromagnetics Applications Within Biomedical Technologies

Ultrasound and Hearing Aids in Biomedical Technologies

Biochemical Sensors and Tests

Bioheating of Tissue

Microfluidics and Separation in Biomedical Technologies

Modeling and simulation (M&S) have been used for biotech applications for decades and are continuing to reach more ground within the industry as they further advance biomedical technologies, such as smart devices that are able to monitor various aspects of a user’s health. In fact, M&S has been recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a tool that plays a “critical role” in the development of public health applications, and simulation has even been proposed as a way to run in silico clinical trials.

“Simulation is growing within the biomedical field. A lot of progress has been made and there are countless success stories,” says Mao Mao, technical account manager for biomedical applications at COMSOL. “Since the FDA is supportive of its use, modeling and simulation are going to be an integral part of how medical technologies are developed in the future.”

A benchmark model of the fluid flow in a centrifugal blood pump.

The COMSOL Day: Biomedical Technologies event dates and start times are as follows:

June 2 at 10 a.m. CEST (France)

June 9 at 11 a.m. EDT (USA)

The events are open to all, and attendance is free of charge.

View the COMSOL Day Program Details

Participation from any region at any of the events is welcomed. All presentations are in English.

About COMSOL Days

COMSOL Days are popular online events applicable to people who work in industries and areas where COMSOL Multiphysics® can benefit their modeling and simulation projects. All COMSOL Days cover a wide range of subjects, including how to turn COMSOL models into specialized simulation apps for engineers who do not have a background in modeling.

The events feature 1-day programs with keynote presentations, technical sessions, panel discussions, and more. COMSOL Days will continue throughout 2022 with multiple events held each month.

About COMSOL

COMSOL is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics® simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler™ and COMSOL Server™ to deploy applications to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 17 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

COMSOL, COMSOL Multiphysics, COMSOL Compiler, and COMSOL Server are either registered trademarks or trademarks of COMSOL AB.

(12)