  3. RFMW Aquires Spantech Technology Solutions
RFMW Aquires Spantech Technology Solutions

RFMW, a specialized distributor of RF and microwave products, today announced the acquisition of Spantech Technology Solutions S.L.U. Spantech represents industry-leading manufacturers of RF, microwave, millimeter-wave components, and satellite communication equipment in Spain and Portugal. The agreement fortifies RFMW’s international presence and enhances their prominent position as a global and technically competent sales and marketing organization.

