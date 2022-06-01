RFMW Aquires Spantech Technology Solutions
RFMW, a specialized distributor of RF and microwave products, today announced the acquisition of Spantech Technology Solutions S.L.U. Spantech represents industry-leading manufacturers of RF, microwave, millimeter-wave components, and satellite communication equipment in Spain and Portugal. The agreement fortifies RFMW’s international presence and enhances their prominent position as a global and technically competent sales and marketing organization.
