Passive Plus, Inc. Announces: C.A.P. – Online Engineer Tool

Passive Plus, Inc.’s (PPI) brand new online Capacitor Application Program (C.A.P.) helps Engineers and Designers select capacitors by inserting basic capacitor requirements (Cap value, Frequency). C.A.P then produces Scattering Matrices (S2P) Charts, electrical parameters (ESR, Q, Impedance), and available mechanical options (Case Size, Terminations, Mounting). Once engineers have determined their capacitor requirements, C.A.P. helps complete online Requests For Quotes (RFQs), datasheets, and sample requests if desired.

The C.A.P. can be found on the PPI website, www.passiveplus.com .

Always committed to producing the highest quality product on the market, PPI maintains a fully equipped R&D and testing facility ensuring a wide range of superior High-Q Capacitors and Custom Assemblies. PPI works with requesting engineers to determine best assembly for their applications.

Datasheets and Modelithics® generated S-Parameter (S2P) Data can be found at https://www.passiveplus.com.

PPI is known for their outstanding Customer Service, high quality product line, competitive pricing, and quick delivery times. While other companies are pushing out their lead-times for product delivery, PPI is committed to delivering our quality components as quickly as possible.

PPI is a manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave passive components specializing in High-Q, Low ESR/ESL Capacitors, Broadband Capacitors, Single Layer Capacitors, Non-Magnetic Chip Resistors and Thin Film Resistors, and Trimmer Capacitors for the Medical, Semiconductor, Military, Broadcast, and Telecommunications Industries.

PPI is ISO9001 certified.

