Absorber Material Design Kit
The MAST Technologies MD10-0008-00-N engineering design kit for microwave absorbing materials includes samples intended to be cut and used during design for cavity resonance disruption, surface wave attenuation, reflection loss, or insertion loss. They include RF absorbing elastomers and foam as well as thermally-conductive pad material and the kit is an excellent solution for applications including concealment, enclosures, antennas wireless networking equipment, and others.

tags:
