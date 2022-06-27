  1. Home
Keysight Enables World Standardization Certification & Testing Group to Speed 5G Device Regulatory, Performance and Positioning Validation

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has been selected by the World Standardization Certification & Testing Group (WSCT), a third-party test house based in Shenzhen, China, to speed regulatory, performance and positioning validation of 5G devices to be launched in domestic and global markets, including Greater China, America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. 

WSCT selected Keysight’s 5G test solutions for certification of 5G mobile devices as well as validation of mobile phone E112 caller location (universal European emergency number) functionality in compliance with European Union (EU) regulation.

Kallen Wang, chief executive officer of WSCT commented, “As a one-stop test house for inspection, identification, certification and testing services, WSCT relies on Keysight’s comprehensive range of test solutions for 5G protocol, radio frequency and radio resource management conformance, as well as regulatory compliance. Our certification services support launches of a wide range of mobile device models, spanning different functionality and performance levels available at various price-points.”

WSCT selected several Keysight 5G test solutions, including:

“Keysight is pleased to be selected by WSCT to provide 5G test tools that enable vendors to rapidly deliver certified 5G devices across multiple geographical regions,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group. “Early access to a wide range of conformance and regulatory test cases result in accelerated device testing.”

Keysight’s 5G new radio (NR) network emulation solutions support the latest 3GPP Rel-15/16/17 features, enabling leading chipset and device makers to quickly and confidently develop designs with advanced 5G capabilities for consumer, industry and government applications.

About Keysight Technologies   

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

