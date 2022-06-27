Modelithics COMPLETE Library Version Update

Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of the latest version, v22.2, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for use with the Cadence® AWR Design Environment® Platform.

This version adds nearly 50 new models for various components to the Modelithics COMPLETE Library. With these additions, the Modelithics COMPLETE Library now includes over 825 models that represent over 25,000 passive and active RF/microwave components. This collection of simulation models comprises surface-mount RLC components, diodes, transistors, amplifiers, attenuators, filters, couplers, and other system components.

Version 22.2 adds new scalable Microwave Global Models™ to the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, including five (5) models for Amotech capacitors, three (3) models for Coilcraft inductors, three (3) models for Kemet capacitors, three (3) models for Kyocera-AVX capacitors, three (3) models for Smiths Interconnect resistors and one (1) for the TSX attenuator series. Also included are new models for Vishay’s CRCW01005 resistor series and FCHP 0402 resistor series, eighteen (18) models for Barry packages, and models for Mini-Circuits’ EP2KA-DG+ splitter series and JR1BD+ coupler series, and many more from additional vendors. In terms of active components, v22.2 adds models for the BAS52-02V and BAS3010S-02LRH Schottky diodes from Infineon and the GC1500879 varactor diodes from Microsemi.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v22.2 release notes. For a trial of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, visit: www.modelithics.com/model.

(12)