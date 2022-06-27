Passive Plus, INC. Announces New Website Launch 

Passive Plus, Inc. (PPI) is excited to launch its brand-new website, www.passiveplus.com, with a sleeker design and a more user-friendly interface showcasing PPI’s product offering and technical resources. Included on the website is a new engineering tool—C.A.P. or Capacitor Application Program, www.passiveplus.net. C.A.P. allows engineers to insert capacitor requirements (Cap value, Frequency) producing Scattering Matrices (S2P), ESR, Q & Impedance Charts, and data sheets according to the engineer’s specifications.

Always committed to producing the highest quality product on the market, PPI maintains a fully equipped R&D and testing facility ensuring a wide range of superior High-Q Capacitors and Custom Assemblies. PPI works with requesting engineers to determine best assembly for their applications.

PPI is known for their outstanding Customer Service, high quality product line, competitive pricing, and quick delivery times. While other companies are pushing out their lead-times for product delivery, PPI is committed to delivering our quality components as quickly as possible.

PPI is a manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave passive components specializing in High-Q, Low ESR/ESL Capacitors, Broadband Capacitors, Single Layer Capacitors, Non-Magnetic Chip Resistors and Thin Film Resistors, and Trimmer Capacitors for the Medical, Semiconductor, Military, Broadcast, and Telecommunications Industries.

PPI is ISO9001 certified.

