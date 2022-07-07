AmpliTech Debuts MMIC Designs and Full Product Suite at Successful IMS2022 Show

AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, held a successful showing at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) show hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in Denver, CO on June 21st to June 23rd as a gold sponsor.

At the show, AmpliTech Group debuted its much anticipated MMIC chip designs and received a favorable reception from attendees ranging from Fortune 500 companies to smaller players in the Aerospace, Satcom, High-Performance Computing, Telco, and 5G space. The MMIC chips bring AmpliTech’s industry-leading lowest noise figures, and power dissipation performance into chip form factor. The low noise figures and low powers dissipating MMIC chips are expected to enable customers to achieve up to 40% cost savings in their systems by promoting higher link availability, increased data transmission bandwidth, and maintaining up to a 6x longer life than the next best-performing chips.

Notably, this IMS show marked the first public appearance of AmpliTech’s full 4 division lineup including the newly formed AmpliTech Group MMIC Design Center (AGMDC) which was initiated in October 2021, and Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, which the company acquired in December 2021. These two units are tremendously accretive to the group as AGMDC enables the group to introduce AmpliTech’s industry-leading performance into a much more widespread form factor, while Spectrum Semiconductor Materials will package the MMICs and also serve as a global distributor of the chips. They join analog amplifier components manufacturer AmpliTech Inc., and RF subsystem manufacturer, Specialty Microwave, to form a full RF product suite that will enable customers to have a one-stop-shop for their RF system needs and also enable AmpliTech Group to attract a broader range of sales representation due to its now increased horizontal integration.

Fawad Maqbool, Founder, and CEO of AmpliTech Group stated: “This past IMS show proved to be the greatest one AmpliTech has had yet. We were looking forward to serving as a sponsor for the event and welcoming our two new groups, AGMDC and Spectrum Semiconductor Materials to their very first show. AGMDC, based in Plano, TX, impressed attendees with the unprecedented specs for their MMIC designs which are expected to enable AmpliTech Group to reach new markets given its use of a more flexible form factor that will allow for integration into a variety of systems that our analog amplifiers are not applicable to. Additionally, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, our semiconductor packaging unit was able to discuss its ability to deliver much-needed integrated circuit packaging and technical support to industries amid an ongoing shortage of semiconductor components with attendees.”

Maqbool continued, “Both these groups will serve a crucial role in providing products that will support the future of wireless and broadband communication alongside AmpliTech Inc. and Specialty Microwave. The progress we have made over the past year has very well increased our ability to capture and fulfill larger orders from customers building solutions in 5G, IoT, and Quantum Computing, among other innovative applications. We are looking forward to partnering with the talented individuals we had the pleasure of meeting at the conference in the near future and helping them achieve the performance they require to support the innovations of tomorrow.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

