Mouser Electronics Honored with Top Performance Awards from Manufacturer Partners

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is pleased to announce that it has received 28 top business awards from its manufacturer partners for best-in-class distribution performance during 2021 and 2022.

In presenting the awards, manufacturers cited criteria such as best-in-class global logistics, digital excellence, double-digit sales growth, fastest new product introductions (NPIs), commitment to teamwork, investment in inventory, breadth of inventory, successful marketing campaigns, customer growth, and expanding footprint.

“It’s gratifying to receive such high praise from our valued manufacturer partners,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “Together our shared goals and emphasis on best-on-class customer service benefits engineers and purchasing professionals around the world.”

Performance awards for excellence in 2021 and 2022 include:

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

