Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces Global Sales Distribution Agreement with Altum RF   

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), announces a global sales distribution agreement with Altum RF, a supplier of high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications. With amplifiers, switches and other products working up to 100GHz, Altum RF will further expand Richardson Electronics’ portfolio to support continually rising frequencies in the market, including 5G/6G, SATCOM, test, and defense applications. Inspired by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF transforms how partnerships work to develop high-performance products with a focus on excellent technical support and customer service.

“Altum RF continues to expand its high-performance MMIC product portfolio that provides a perfect match for our customers and their projects,” stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Using the most advanced GaN and GaAs processes, Altum RF continues to develop industry-leading products for RF and millimeter-wave markets.”

“We are pleased to announce this global distribution partnership with Richardson Electronics, Ltd., which further advances our reach and ability to provide comprehensive support to customers worldwide,” stated Greg Baker, Altum RF CEO. “With 75 years of experience, we are certain Richardson Electronics will effectually assist our customers with design-in and logistics support and throughout the entire product development cycle to production.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

Altum RF is an international company with strategic partnerships and office locations that span the globe to support its growing product portfolio.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Altum RF

Established by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF designs high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications. We work closely with our customers and partners to ensure superior technical support and customer service. With the help of our exceptional global partners, we can significantly shorten product development cycles by managing the entire supply chain from design to packaging, testing and qualification.

Altum RF develops a broad range of products for commercial and industrial applications, with strategic roadmaps to rapidly expand our product portfolio. Our engineers use decades of modeling expertise and system applications knowledge to define the right products for the most challenging requirements. Using proven technologies like GaAs and GaN, we are able to deliver optimal products in terms of RF performance, level of integration and cost. Whether your project is for Telecom, 5G, Satcom, RADAR Sensors, Test & Measurement, Aerospace & Defense or Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) applications, discover Altum RF as your next RF semiconductor partner.

