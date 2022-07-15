Ducommun Incorporated Named a 2022 Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural products and solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced that it has been named a 2022 Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal. This is the second consecutive year that Ducommun has earned this recognition.

The Best Places to Work awards program is a joint project of the Orange County Business Journal and Workforce Research Group. Award recipients are assessed based on each employer’s demographics, company policies and practices, and feedback from an independent employee experience survey. Many organizations competed for the 2022 Best Places to Work designation, and final awards were published in the July 4th edition of the Orange County Business Journal.

“It is an honor to be named to Orange County Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ducommun Incorporated. “I would like to thank our dedicated employees who work hard to make Ducommun an employer of choice in the community. We are a culture that strives to do our best for employees and works to reflect our core values of honesty, professionalism, respect, trust and teamwork.”

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

