  1. Home
  2. On The Market
  3. 4 kW GaN RF Power Amplifier
On The Market
0

4 kW GaN RF Power Amplifier

4 kW GaN RF Power Amplifier
8
0

The BHCDP928978-4000 is a rack-mount RF power amplifier that delivers up to 4 kW of RF output power from 9.2 to 9.7 GHz and is designed for TWT replacement in X-band radar applications. It operates in Class AB, has an instantaneous bandwidth of 500 MHz, power gain of 66 dB, duty cycle of 10%, pulse droop of less than 1 dB, and VSWR of less than 1.5:1. The amplifier requires a DC input voltage of 48 VDC at 3 kW, operates up to 10,000 ft., meets MIL-STF-810F for shock and vibration, and measures 19 x 17 x 7″.

COMTECH PST

(8)

print

Related posts:

  1. Solid State Power Amplifier
  2. GaN X-band Radar Amplifier
  3. 60 dB Digital Attenuator
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Jan-019

Solid State Power Amplifier

mpdigest 0
Feb2022-30

GaN X-band Radar Amplifier

mpdigest 0
June2022-22

60 dB Digital Attenuator

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2022 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video