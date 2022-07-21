4 kW GaN RF Power Amplifier

The BHCDP928978-4000 is a rack-mount RF power amplifier that delivers up to 4 kW of RF output power from 9.2 to 9.7 GHz and is designed for TWT replacement in X-band radar applications. It operates in Class AB, has an instantaneous bandwidth of 500 MHz, power gain of 66 dB, duty cycle of 10%, pulse droop of less than 1 dB, and VSWR of less than 1.5:1. The amplifier requires a DC input voltage of 48 VDC at 3 kW, operates up to 10,000 ft., meets MIL-STF-810F for shock and vibration, and measures 19 x 17 x 7″.

