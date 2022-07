The HPF-4G18G-CD-SFF high-pass filter has a passband of 6 to 18 GHz with a cut-off frequency of 5.5 GHz, rejection of -60 dB, and a maximum RF input power of 50 W CW. Insertion loss is 1.5 dB or less and VSWR is 2.1. Operating temperature range is -55° C to +85° C, and the filter meets criteria for MIL-STD-202. It uses female SMA connectors and is housed in an enclosure measuring 1.43 x 0.79 x 0.5″.

