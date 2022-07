The PE42726 is a reflective SPDT switch from pSemi designed for use in cable applications including DOCSIS 3.0/1 cable modems, set-top boxes, and residential gateways that operate between 5 and 1794 MHz. Insertion loss is 0.3 dB at 1218 MHz, isolation is 39 dB at 204 MHz, and harmonics are rejected by up to -150 dBc. The switch is housed in a 12-lead 3 x 3 x 0.75 mm QFN package.

RICHARDSON RFPD

(9)